BRP Antonio Luna now docked in Pearl Harbor pays tribute to FVR

The Philippine Navy's (PN) missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna (FF-151), flew the Philippine colors at half-mast to honor former President Fidel V. Ramos who passed away last July 31 at the age of 94.

"The Philippine Flag was flown at half-mast aboard ship in honor of the late former President Fidel V. Ramos while moored at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii," Philippine Navy (PN) spokesperson Commander Benjo Negranza said Wednesday night, adding that the rites took place on Aug. 1 (US time).

In Proclamation No. 33 issued on Aug. 1, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has declared July 31 to Aug. 9 as national days of mourning in honor of the former president.

The proclamation also said "the national flag shall be flown at half-mast from sunrise to sunset, on all government buildings and installations throughout the Philippines and abroad, for a period of 10 days.”

The BRP Antonio Luna is in Hawaii for the biennial Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise which runs from June 29 to Aug. 4.

Also on Aug. 1, Naval Task Group (NTG) 80.5, the contingent aboard BRP Antonio Luna also conducted the pledge of reaffirmation of commitment and support to the International Humanitarian Law (IHL).

NTG 80.5 commander and BRP Antonio Luna commanding officer Capt. Charles Merric Villanueva led the Philippine contingent in a flag-raising ceremony followed by the recitation of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Soldier’s Pledge.

This was followed by the reading of the message of the AFP chief's message in connection with the commemoration of the IHL with the theme “Upholding IHL as We recover from the Pandemic: Bayanihan to Reduce the Suffering in Armed Conflict Toward Advancing the Gains of Peace and Reconciliation”.

"Said activity manifested the PN's unwavering commitment to upholding the International Humanitarian Law with the RIMPAC Exercise setting an appropriate backdrop given its multilateral nature," Negranza said.

Source: Philippines News Agency