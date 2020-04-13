BRP Ang Pangulo now ready to accommodate Covid-19 patients

Presidential yacht BRP Ang Pangulo (ACS-25) is now ready for use of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients, the Philippine Navy (PN) said on Sunday night.

This after the ship has successfully undergone necessary works needed for its conversion as a floating quarantine facility, PN public affairs office chief Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas said in a statement.

“(The) (r)emodeling of the ship began within 48 hours following President Rodrigo Duterte’s pronouncement to utilize the ship for (coronavirus disease 2019) patients. Officers and enlisted personnel aboard ACS-25 (BRP Ang Pangulo) spearheaded the transformation of the VIP compartments of the ship into Covid-19 dedicated medical ward and patient rooms that can accommodate a total of 28 patients with five medical personnel,” she added.

The President ordered the conversion of the BRP Ang Pangulo into a medical facility last April 3.

Three exclusive compartments were prepared by PN personnel for the patients with temporary division in place, observing a three-meter distance between them.

Patients and medical staff are given different access points, Roxas said.

The crew will remain on board while the ship is being utilized as a quarantine facility. They were already provided with personal protection equipment (PPE) sets while rapid anti-body tests were conducted.

All entry points from the crew’s billeting area and other compartments from the temporary medical facility and patient rooms were already sealed off.

“The prompt transformation of ACS-25 into a floating hospital is consistent with what the Navy chief Rear Admiral Giovanni Carlo Bacordo, previously reiterated that the ‘Navy is fully committed to supporting the ‘Bayanihan to Heal as One’ initiative by devoting our personnel, and resources as we explore all possible means to contain and defeat the spread of the (coronavirus disease 2019) in the country’,” Roxas said. Source: Philippines News Agency