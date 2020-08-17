BRP Ang Pangulo helps recovering military front-liners

The presidential yacht, BRP Ang Pangulo (ACS-25), has accommodated 93 military front-liners who have fallen ill and recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) since its conversion into a floating quarantine facility last April.

“According to the CO (commanding officer) of ACS-25 (Commander Marissa Arlene Martinez), they have accommodated a total of 93 personnel. The ship is handling an average of 18 patients but as of yesterday (Sunday). They only have 17 patients,” said Philippine Navy (PN) public affairs office chief, Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas, on Monday.

Since its conversion last April 3, BRP Ang Pangulo is only tasked to handle and care for Covid-19 patients that are already in their recovery.

“This means that after assessment and treatment from V. Luna (Medical Center), they are (sent for) another mandatory quarantine period at ACS-25,” Roxas said.

The ship’s VIP quarters were transformed into a Covid-19 medical ward that can accommodate a total of 28 patients with five medical personnel. It is currently docked at the Manila South Harbor.

Source: Philippines News Agency