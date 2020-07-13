Brod-in-law takes over post of slain SoCot town mayor

The vice mayor and top councilor of Sto. Niño, South Cotabato province formally assumed the town’s two top posts on Monday, three days after the killing of Mayor Pablo Matinong Jr.

Vice Mayor Sulpicio Villabos and Councilor Wilfredo Dimzon took their oaths as mayor and vice mayor by succession, respectively, in a ceremony in front of the municipal hall past 8 a.m. officiated by Municipal Trial Court Judge Marlo Brasales.

The 54-year-old Villalobos assured that it will be “business as usual” at the municipal government, even as they mourn the loss of Matinong, who was gunned down by motorcycle-riding suspects while inspecting some projects Friday morning.

Villalobos, a brother-in-law of Matinong, credited town’s progress and development as the latter’s legacy after serving as mayor for four years and 14 days.

He vowed to continue the late mayor’s unfinished programs and projects, especially some vital infrastructure.

“This is a big challenge but I am confident that we will succeed with the cooperation of everyone,” Villalobos said in a livestreamed speech.

In a radio interview, the mayor said the municipal government will fully cooperate with authorities to ensure swift justice for Matinong and his family.

Villalobos said he was scheduled to meet with police officials and investigators within the day to get the latest updates on the case.

The slain mayor — who was included in the “narco-list” released by President Rodrigo Duterte in 2017 — was waylaid shortly before 8 a.m. Friday (July 10) by two unidentified suspects in Barangay Poblacion.

Police earlier said they were looking at a number of angles as a possible motive, among them work-related circumstances, business conflict and personal grudge.

Villalobos and municipal administrator Joffrey Frinal earlier confirmed that Matinong had received death threats prior to the incident.

Since Friday, Philippine flags were flown at half-mast in the entire town while residents display orange ribbons, Matinong’s favorite color, to mourn his passing.

Local residents have been also lighting candles every night on the side of major streets and at the town’s round ball area as a show of indignation for the mayor’s killing.

Source: Philippines News Agency