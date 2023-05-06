BRITS IN MALAYSIA CELEBRATE KING CHARLES’ HISTORIC CORONATION

It was a memorable moment for the British community in Malaysia as they joined millions around the world witnessing the historic coronation ceremony of King Charles III on Saturday.

In a viewing party held by the British High Commissioner to Malaysia Charles Hay at his official residence here, they shared their excitement in celebrating the momentous occasion, which was Britain’s first coronation in 70 years.

“None of us have known any monarch other than Queen Elizabeth and now we have a new King, so to sing ‘God save the King’ it's a very new feeling; a very positive and forward-looking feeling,” said Hay.

He pointed out that the coronation ceremony was very moving, with an amazing mix of the old and the new as the King recognised the diversity of the British people.

He added that all of the Commonwealth were represented during the ceremony, which reflected the importance the King attached to the Commonwealth.

“He is the Head of the Commonwealth, that's something he took over from the late Queen Elizabeth and I think it's genuinely very important to him. He talks a lot about the Commonwealth, he's very engaged and I think we're going to see during his reign a real focus on the Commonwealth,” he said.

Hay noted that it was very nice to see the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah in Westminster Abbey for the coronation.

“I was privileged to be at Buckingham Palace last October when their Majesties met the King and it was the first time that a foreign head of state had met the King since the funeral of the late Queen.

“There's a very long history not just between Malaysia and the UK, but between our royal family, so I'm sure that will continue in the future,” he said.

The viewing party was attended by 80 guests, including 20 heads of diplomatic missions in Malaysia.

Stephen Frenkt, a British national who has been living in Malaysia for over 20 years, told Bernama that he was very proud of watching King Charles crowned today, saying that he was very much looking forward to the King’s reign.

“I think the King will continue to be a strong force across the Commonwealth, giving stability, giving direction uniting all of the countries across the Commonwealth, and being a symbol of peace and hope for all of those countries. Absolutely,” he said.

The Chieftain of Selangor St Andrew’s Society, Carol Wallace, said as a British national living in Asia, it was very moving to see people from other cultures come together and celebrate the coronation.

“For me, it’s very impressive when you’ve kind of grown up seeing Charles since your younger years, and to see him finally being crowned as the King, it’s a very touching moment,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Royal Commonwealth Society of Malaysia President Tony Kassim said Malaysia and United Kingdom have enjoyed long-standing relations, and a new chapter has begun with the coronation of King Charles.

“So we are looking forward to his leadership in this new chapter of our bilateral relationships as well as in the Commonwealth,” he said.

Charles, 74, ascended the throne on Sept 8, 2022, following the death of his long-serving mother Queen Elizabeth II.

He was crowned along with Queen Camilla during a solemn coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, the site of coronations in Britain since 1066.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency