Latest News

Britain’s King Charles hands over military role to William

LONDON: Britain's King Charles handed over a senior military role to his son William at a ceremony in Hampshire on Monday. Charles presented Prince of Wales with the title of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps, a position the 75-year-old held for 32 years. "The great thing is he's a very good pilot indeed," Charles said of his son, a former helicopter search and rescue pilot for the Royal Air Force. "I do hope you'll go from strength to strength in the future with the Prince of Wales as your new colonel-in-chief," he said. Following the ceremony, Prince William viewed training and was briefed on the current work of the Army Air Corps. Charles returned to work at the end of April, nearly three months after it was announced he was being treated for cancer. Source: Philippines News Agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2024 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.