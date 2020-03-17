Briones tests negative for Covid-19

Education Secretary Leonor Briones tested negative for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a statement Tuesday, the Department of Education (DepEd) said her test results came out on Monday.

Briones underwent the test following potential exposure to a person who tested positive for the disease at a hearing at the Senate on March 5.

“Classes may be suspended but our work in DepEd to protect our Filipino teachers, personnel and 27.2 million learners against this virus will never stop. I will continue to discharge my functions as the government enhances its measures in responding to this crisis," Briones said.

Briones voluntarily took a home quarantine as an extra precautionary measure as some department officials were exposed to a Covid-19 case during a meeting at the DepEd Central Office on February 28.

Said officials have shown no symptoms past the recommended 14-day quarantine period.

Briones on Monday presided DepEd Execom’s third video conferencing meeting to discuss the actions of DepEd on the recent issuances of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Office of the President.

Briones issued DepEd Memorandum No. 042, series of 2020, laying out the guidelines for the remainder of school year 2019-2020 in light of the Covid-19 measures.

These include the directives for the fourth quarterly examinations, graduation rites, grading and transmutation formula, and Online Alternative Learning Delivery.

Briones also issued guidelines for work arrangements in all DepEd offices, units, and schools within the National Capital Region and other areas where community quarantine has been imposed by the appropriate authorities through DepEd Memorandum No. 43, series of 2020.

To help all DepEd personnel affected by Covid-2019, Briones pursued the fast-tracking of the processing of salaries of teaching and non-teaching personnel.

She also requested the Department of Budget and Management for early cash release for the second quarter to finance critical activities, including the appeal for reconsideration for the grant of the Performance Based Bonus (PBB) 2018; and provision of additional funds.

Source: Philippines News Agency