Briones now Covid-19 negative; needs another week of isolation

Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Leonor Briones on Monday said she is now negative of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“With God’s grace and your fervent prayers, I am happy to announce that my latest swab test yielded negative from Covid-19 according to the advisory of the Department of Health (DOH) today, Monday. I would like to thank everyone, especially my immediate relatives, colleagues, churchmates, and my DepEd family, who prayed and expressed moral support for my quick recovery from Covid-19,” Briones said in a statement.

Apart from thanking everyone who expressed kind words and good wishes for her recovery on the DepEd’s official social media pages, Briones also expressed her admiration for all the front-liners who assisted her.

“My Covid-19 episode, however, is not yet over. I will still remain in isolation for another seven days while those who were in close contact with me are also under monitoring and following strict quarantine protocols. Nonetheless, I will continue to work as hard as I can to contribute to the measures for the immediate containment of Covid-19 in the country,” she said.

On April 9, Briones said she is positive for Covid-19 after being tested for the disease the second time on April 2 after attending a meeting on March 23 with another Cabinet member who is positive for the disease.

Briones was first tested on March 13, after being exposed to a person with Covid-19 during a Senate hearin

Source: Philippines News Agency