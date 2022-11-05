Brandon Vera returns to the cage for ONE 164

Brandon “The Truth” Vera is making a return to the mixed martial arts cage at ONE 164.

ONE Championship chief executive officer Chatri Sityodtong announced Friday that former ONE heavyweight champion is taking on Iran’s Amir Aliakbari in the latest addition to the fight card set on Dec. 3 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

In an interview aired over CNN Philippines Sports Desk, Sityodtong said the showdown is an apparent grudge match considering how the two knockout (KO) specialists want to fight each other.

“Two heavyweight KO artists are coming to meet. There is bad blood. Amir Aliakbari has talked trash to Brandon, while Brandon originally wanted to welcome Amir, and now we have it,” he said.

The executive even predicted that the fight would not last 15 minutes. “I guarantee, this fight is going to end in the first or second round,” Sityodtong said.

Vera is fighting for the first time since losing the title belt to Arjan Bhullar last year.

One spectator who would be interested in the match is interim heavyweight champ Anatoly Malykhin. Malykhin is currently holding the title belt while ONE is still addressing its concerns with Bhullar.

Malykhin, however, will slide down to light heavyweight as he challenges Reinier De Ridder for one of his two championship belts in the main event of ONE 164’s morning session, ONE on Prime Video 5 also on Dec. 3 at the MOA Arena.

Source: Philippines News Agency