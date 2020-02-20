BPI sets system maintenance on February 22

Online platforms and automated cash handling machines of Ayala led Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) will be unavailable on Saturday due to system maintenance.

In an advisory, BPI said the systems maintenance activity will start from 12:01 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.

Covered by the activity are online banking, mobile app, BizLink and ELink platforms, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash accepting machines (CAMs), and debit card services, it said.

Likewise, all branches will be closed from February 22 to 23, it said.

But the bank said its credit card and prepaid card services will remain accessible.

Source: Philippines News Agency