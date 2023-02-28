BPI: PH to gain P8.3B from initial durian exports to China

MANILA: The Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) on Tuesday said the Philippines may generate around US$150 million (about PHP8.3 billion) worth of revenue from its initial durian exports to China next month.

During the Laging Handa public briefing, BPI director officer-in-charge Gerald Glenn Panganiban said the export volume is still subject to the actual production from durian-producing areas.

“Ito po ay nakasalalay sa ating magandang produksiyon at of course sa ating pag-comply sa requirements po ng pamahalaan ng China (This depends on the good quality production and of course our compliance to the requirements of the government of China),” he said.

Panganiban said the country is set to export an initial volume of 50,000 metric tons of durian.

“Mainly ang ating produce ay manggagaling sa Davao Region. At sa ngayon po ay mayroon tayong 59 registered farms, limang lisensyadong packing facilities at limang lisensyadong exporters na atin nang inendorso sa government of China (Mainly our production will come from Davao Region. As of now, we already have 59 registered farms, five licensed packing facilities and five licensed exporters already endorsed to the government of China),” he said.

Panganiban said the country will submit audit videos this week as it complies with China’s requirements.

Under the durian export program to China, the country expects at least PHP240 million in revenue.

“Inaasahan pa naman po na lalaki ito dahil, sir, nag-i-expand pa ang ating mga farms at nag-a-upscale pa sila sa kanilang production para maka-comply sa requirements ng China (We are expecting to increase this amount because our farms are expanding and they are upscaling their production to comply with the requirements of China),” he said.

Meanwhile, the BPI said that besides China, the Philippines has been exporting durian to Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam

Source: Philippines News Agency