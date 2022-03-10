﻿BP2 beneficiary to reunite with father in Albay

A “Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-Asa” (BP2) program beneficiary is looking forward to returning to her home province in the Bicol region and finally reuniting with her father.

Marilyn Talagtag, 37, said she has made up her mind about going home, even when pandemic restrictions ease, as her father is waiting for her and her husband, Martin.

“Hinihintay na kami, kasi wala daw siyang makasama (He is waiting for us. He is now all alone),” Talagtag said. “Kasi po namatay ‘yung nanay ko, wala na siyang kasama (Because my mother died and he was left alone).”

She regretted not being able to go home when her mother died in October last year because of financial difficulties.

Now that she has the opportunity, she and her husband decided to avail themselves of the program.

”Umalis kami doon buhay ‘yung nanay ko eh. Pero pagbalik namin ngayon, wala na. Mag-isa na lang siya, parang nalulungkot. Kaya habang buhay pa. At the same time, natawagan kami. Makakasama pa namin, para maalagaan din namin (My mother was still alive when we left the province. Now, as we return, she is gone and my father is left alone. So, while he is still alive – and we are fortunate that we got in the program – we can still take care of him),” Talagtag said.

Martin, who took care of all the documents they needed, is also excited to go home.

Life in Manila for Martin has been difficult, as he tried to work in different factories, did welding jobs, and even drove a tricycle just to earn a living for his family.

The couple said they feel that their life in the city would not improve no matter how they try.

In the province, they said, they have a piece of land where they can build a small house.

Once there, the couple plans to build a sari-sari store to be managed by Marilyn while Martin can continue to earn by driving a tricycle.

The couple is thankful for the BP2 program and the national government for allowing them to go back home and start anew with their lives.

Source: Philippines News Agency