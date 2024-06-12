BOY SUFFERING FROM CHRONIC INTESTINAL DISEASE RECEIVES DONATION FROM PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended a donation to 12-year-old Thevsin Ramesh, who is suffering from chronic intestinal disease. The contribution was handed over by his political secretary Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, who visited Thevsin at the Tunku Azizah Hospital here yesterday. "I am saddened to learn about the condition of Thevsin, who is being tested with a very heavy burden at a young age. "I was informed that he has been receiving treatment at this hospital for two years," he said in a Facebook post today. Anwar also said that he prayed for Thevsin's speedy recovery and hoped that the contribution could help alleviate his family's burden. In a separate Facebook post, the Prime Minister said that his political secretary Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim, recently represented him at the Ziarah Kasih MADANI sessions in Kota Lama and Pasir Pekan, Kelantan. "Alhamdulillah, several families have been visited and basic necessities have been provided to them," he said. Anwar said he and his team would continue their efforts to assist those less fortunate. Source: BERNAMA News Agency