BOY FOUND DROWNED IN RIVER

SARIKEI, The body of a 13-year-old boy who reportedly fell into Sungai Lemujan, Pakan, near here, yesterday has been found. Bintangor Fire and Rescue Department chief Nicholas Belulin said the body of Vincent Tiong Meng Wei, 13, was found at 8.40 am today, about 50 metres from the location he was reported to have gone missing. He said firemen retrieved his body and handed it over to the police. "No one witnessed the incident but based on his scream for help, he was said to have fallen into the river at 11.15 am," he said in a statement today. Julau district police chief DSP Andam@Sulin Brayun confirmed that the body had been sent to Hospital Sarikei. Source: BERNAMA News Agency