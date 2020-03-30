Boxes of donated PPE transported to Iloilo

A Philippine Air Force (PAF) NC-212i aircraft transported 31 boxes of assorted personal protective equipment (PPE) from the Brig. Gen. Benito N. Ebuen Air Base, Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu province to Iloilo International Airport on Saturday.

In a statement Sunday, PAF spokesperson Maj. Aristides Galang said the PPE came from the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas and donated to the Western Visayas Medical Center in Iloilo City.

“This endeavor is a noble expression of unity between the PAF, government agencies and non-government organizations in this challenging time for the welfare of people and country,” Galang said.

Upon the aircraft’s arrival, the Tactical Operations Group 6 in Dingle, Iloilo implemented the decontamination procedure and preventive measures to ensure everyone’s safety.

According to PAF, as of March 27, it ferried a total of 75,766 lbs. of PPE and medical supplies.

Aside from medical equipment and supplies, the military also transports Covid-19 test kits and specimens. Source: Philippines News Agency