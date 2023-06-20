Bounty to help hasten Bantag, Zulueta arrest: PNP

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday welcomed the Department of Justice's (DOJ) move to offer a reward for information that could lead to the arrest of former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Gerald Bantag and former BuCor deputy security officer Ricardo Zulueta, the alleged masterminds in the killing of broadcaster Percival "Percy Lapid" Mabasa. The DOJ released the "wanted" poster on Monday, offering a bounty of PHP2 million and PHP1 million for Bantag and Zulueta, respectively. 'We welcome 'yung move ng DOJ na magbigay ng reward. On the part of the PNP ay umaasa kami na ito pong reward na pinublish ng DOJ will convince and encourage 'yung mga tao na maaaring alam yung posibleng kinaroroonan nung dalawa(ng) suspect na magbigay ng impormasyon para sa madaliang pagkakaaaresto nitong dalawa personalidad (We welcome the move by the DOJ to give a reward. On the part of the PNP, we hope that this reward published by the DOJ would convince and encourage people who may know the possible whereabouts of the two suspects to provide information for their quick arrest),' PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo told reporters when sought for a comment in a phone interview. Bantag and Zulueta are facing murder charges before the Muntinlupa and Las Piñas regional trial courts over last year's killing of Mabasa and Cristito Villamor Palaña (alias Jun Villamor), an inmate at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City. Villamor allegedly hired self-confessed gunman Joel Escorial to kill Mabasa. He later died, or was allegedly killed on Bantag's order coursed through Zulueta. Bantag and Zulueta are on the run since warrants for their arrests have been issued by the courts. The DOJ clarified the reward money will be released upon arrest, not if Bantag and Zulueta will be convicted. 'Upon consultation between the NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) and (DOJ) Secretary (Jesus Crispin Remulla), we will liberalize the interpretation of the reward. The reward will be given upon the successful arrest and apprehension of both Mr. Bantag and Zulueta,' DOJ spokesman Mico Clavano told reporters. Clavano said the bounty is expected to entice close contacts of the two to give specifics on their whereabouts. 'We encourage all who encounter the accused to give information,' Clavano said. Fajardo said the Criminal Investigation Detection Group (CIDG) immediately created tracker teams when the warrants of arrest against the duo were released in April. 'Our tracker teams are working double time to confirm the reports we are receiving on their possible whereabouts and as we speak, manhunt operations continue to be conducted, only CIDG, as well as other PNP units,' she said. Fajardo said they have yet to receive any surrender feelers from the two suspects. 'Wala pa tayong impormasyon na nare-receive na nakalabas sila ng bansa dahil based sa ating coordination sa BI (Bureau of Immigration) ay wala pa naman report na nakalabas na sila ng bansa (We have not received any information on whether they have left the country because based on our coordination with the BI, there is no report that they have left the country) using our official ports and airports,' she added. The DOJ, through the BI, had issued hold departure orders against the two to prevent them from fleeing. Meanwhile, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Maj. Gen. Edgar Allan Okubo said they continue to hunt the two suspects. 'We continue to monitor, we continue to locate them. Hindi naman tayo nagpapahinga diyan at yung mga tracking teams natin (We are not resting and our tracking teams) are reporting weekly (on) the progress on their whereabouts. If may dumating na (If there is a piece of) information, of course, we have to validate and we start with that piece of information,' Okubo told reporters in a separate interview at the NCRPO headquarters in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City. 'With or without the reward money, the PNP will continue to track them. The announcement of the reward money will just add to the chance for them to give info on their whereabouts.' Remulla said they decided to open to the public the manhunt for Bantag and Zulueta to increase the chances of capturing them. 'We get tips from many of our sources but it's better that we open it to the public to get hold of Mr. Bantag and Zulueta,' Remulla said in a previous interview as he expressed belief that the two are still in the country. Information on the whereabouts of Bantag and Zulueta may be reported through mobile numbers 0945-8311058 and 0928-4169585.

Source: Philippines News Agency