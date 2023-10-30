‘Boss Emong’ rules Philracom-PCSO Silver Cup anew

Multi-titled Boss Emong won the Philippine Racing Commission (Philracom)-Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) Silver Cup for the second time at the Metro Manila Turf Club in Malvar, Batangas on Sunday. The Kennedy Morales Stable's flag-bearer and 2022 Horse of the Year became the second back-to-back winner after Wind Blown did the trick in 2001 and 2002. The grey galloper (Dance City out of Chica Una bred by Antonio "Tony " Tan Jr.) trained by Ernesto "Boy Gare" Roxas won the 1800-meter race in one minute and 51.6 seconds. Guided by jockey Dan "The Jackhammer" Camañero, Boss Emong was behind King Tiger in the early part of the race but went full throttle going into the last 400m to claim victory. Don Julio finished second followed by Big Lagoon and three-year-old Jaguar. Philracom Chairman Reli de Leon expressed his gratitude to PCSO General Manager Mel Robles and the officers with him. "Without the assistance of the PCSO, we would not have this type of grand races. With their support, the horseracing industry can achieve contributing to the country's efforts in sports tourism. And to Boss Emong's connections, congratulations," De Leon said in a news release on Monday. Robles congratulated the winners and the Philracom under de Leon's leadership 'boosting the local horseracing industry.' 'Rest assured that the PCSO will always be there to bring top-notch racing. See you at the Presidential Gold Cup this December,' Robles said.

Souce: Philippines News Agency