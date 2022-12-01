Borongan City to host another nat’l surfing tilt in 2023

BORONGAN CITY, Eastern Samar: Days before the end of the 3rd leg of the Philippine National Surfing Championship, the city government here announced the schedule of their hosting next year.

Surf in the City chairperson and city information officer Rupert Ambil said on Thursday the city will host the national surfing event from the last week of November until December 2023.

“As hosts, we wanted to show that since we already know that we will be hosting next year, we announce now the date of our hosting so that surfers can prepare early,” Ambil said in an interview.

“It is unfair for the athlete to know that they are going to compete one week before since travel fare is so expensive. The mayor said that if we know that we are going to host next year, it should be announced now because not all surfers who wanted to become a national athlete has the means to travel,” he added.

Citing the experience of La Union surfers who are competing in Borongan, the group arrived two weeks before the event.

The group from La Union is among the 250 surfers from various surfing communities in the country like Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Sorsogon, Zambales, Siargao, and Ilocos Sur currently competing at the Surf in the City, the 3rd leg of the national surfing competition.

Their earlier arrival means more funding to sustain their stay in Borongan, Ambil said.

Borongan’s surfing event is dubbed Surf in the City because the competition is held along the surfing spot on Baybay Boulevard within the city proper.

The event gathers the best surfers from all over the country as they compete for the third leg of a national surfing competition sanctioned by UPSA, the national sports body for surfing in the country.

The first leg of the competition was held in Siargao while the second was in Baler, Aurora.

The 3rd leg of the national surfing tour is also supported by the Philippine Olympic Committee, Philippine Sports Commission MVP Sports Foundation, Tanduay, and NextGen Foundation

