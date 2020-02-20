Borongan City still ASF free amid swine deaths

Borongan City, the capital of Eastern Samar, remains free from African swine fever (ASF) despite reports of swine deaths this week, the city veterinary office has said.

City veterinary officer John Adrian Ang said the deaths of seven piglets in Bayobay village on Wednesday were not due to ASF as examined by personnel from the local veterinary office.

"There are no signs of ASF based on the symptoms observed by the owner of three weanlings. The symptoms are more likely inclined on respiratory problems. The other four weanlings from another owner, however, died more likely due to stress since they have been separated too early from the sow," Ang said in a phone interview on Thursday.

The city veterinary office is also monitoring the remaining piglet if there are infections.

He urged Borongan residents involved in backyard swine production to avoid feeding pigs with food scraps to prevent deaths from contamination.

Ang also asked residents to immediately report to their office if there are unusual swine mortalities in their area.

In Feb. 6, Borongan Vice Mayor Emmanuel Tiu Sonco signed an executive order banning the entry into Borongan City of live swine, and other swine meat products, all meat, and meat products from Mindanao for 100 days.

The executive order is in response to the report that more than 1,000 swine died in Don Marcelino town, Davao Occidental due to ASF.

Aside from Borongan City, the provincial government of Eastern Samar also issued a 100 day total ban on entry of swine meat and meat products from Mindanao and Luzon.

Based on the data of the Philippine Statistics Authority, 70 percent to 80 percent of Eastern Visayas' hog supply comes from Mindanao with only 20 percent to 30 percent produced locally. Based on last year's Household Food Survey, the region's per capita consumption of pork is 8.9 kilograms per year.

Source: Philippines News Agency