Borongan City rolls out digital biz registration

Borongan City in Eastern Samar has launched its electronic business permit and licensing system (e-BPLS) to adapt to the new normal amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a statement on Monday, Mayor Jose Ivan Dayan Agda said this will fast track the issuance of business permits and licenses to new applicants and renewals of over 1,600 registered businesses in the city.

“In light of the health crisis, the e-BPLS will lessen the need for physical contact of our employees and applicants as most of the processes involved can be done online,” he said.

The city government will cater to clients starting this week after a successful dry-run and orientation program on Sept. 16 participated by representatives from the local business owners, the Bureau of Fire and Protection, and its health and business permit licensing offices.

Agda said this is also in compliance with Republic Act 11032, or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Delivery of Government Services Act of 2018, which mandates local government units to automate its BPLS or set up an electronic business one-stop-shop within three years upon the activity of the Act.

“We enjoin business owners and the public to support us as we continue to adapt to the new normal to prevent the spread of the virus,” he added.

To date, Borongan, the capital of Eastern Samar, has nine confirmed Covid-19 cases, including eight recoveries and zero death, based on the monitoring report of the provincial health office.

The province has 53 total cases, the lowest among the six provinces in Eastern Visayas.

Meanwhile, the region has confirmed a total of 4,134 cases since March, including 3,511 recoveries and 41 deaths, according to the Department of Health.

Source: Philippines News Agency