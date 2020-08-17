Borongan City gov’t donates photocopiers to DepEd

The city government of Borongan in Eastern Samar donated on Monday five photocopying machines to the Department of Education (DepEd) for the printing of learning materials for students during the health crisis.

In a statement, Borongan City Mayor Jose Ivan Dayan Agda said the city government is providing 500 reams of bond paper, of which 160 reams have been turned over to the education department field office.

“This is our contribution to help our schools prepare for the opening of classes on October 5. We are committed to provide more support to ensure that learning of children will continue despite the pandemic,” Agda said.

During the turnover, DepEd Borongan division supply officer Glenda Catudio said the donation will boost the preparedness of the city for the opening of classes through faster reproduction of modules.

“We are upbeat that the city government will continue its support to education, especially now that we have been facing the challenges of the pandemic,” Agda added.

Earlier, the Department of the Interior and Local Government urged local government units to assist public schools in their areas to adjust to the new normal, as well as utilize the Special Education Fund to support the localization of the DepEd’s basic education learning continuity plan.

The DILG said the local government must also consider donating learning resources to public schools, teachers, and students such as laptops, desktops, tablets, PCs, smartphones, and internet services to help ensure the attainment of quality education during the coronavirus disease 2019 crisis.

Source: Philippines News Agency