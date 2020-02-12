Border patrols intercept 45 Chinese trying to enter Malay

Border patrols deployed in the boundaries of Malay town, Aklan on Tuesday stopped some 45 Chinese nationals on board a bus attempting to visit Boracay Island.

The tourists have presented photocopies of their passports, which did not reflect where they came from, Malay Mayor Frolibar Bautista said in Wednesday's interview.

We cannot see (clearly) because they showed us photocopies only. It is not clear, Bautista said.

Tourists who wish to visit the world famous Boracay Island shall prepare identification cards and passports to be presented for the border patrols to check their travel history, he added.

The deployment of border patrols is meant to protect Malay and Boracay Island from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid 19), which was first reported in Wuhan, China.

He said the border patrols deployed at the boundary of Malay and Nabas towns intercepted the 45 Chinese.

The tourists on board a bus were from the Eastern portion of Aklan province, Bautista said.

Aside from the 45 Chinese nationals, two Tunisians were also banned from entering the town on the same day.

Bautista said the two have a history of travel to China and had not yet completed their 14 days of incubation period.

The suspension of the entry of all persons with a history of travel to China, Hong Kong, and Macau for the past 14 days is in line with the executive order number 04 issued by Bautista last Feb. 7.

The border patrols are composed of personnel from the Philippine National Police, Philippine Army, Municipal Health Office, Bureau of Quarantine, among others.

Since its establishment, the border patrols have barred 17 other foreign tourists in entering Malay.

Apart from the tourists, all Overseas Filipino Workers who have a history of travel to China, Hong Kong, and Macau for the past 14 days upon arrival at the border of Malay will also be intercepted.

Source: Philippines News Agency