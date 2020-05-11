Bordado assumes as new naval staff chief

The Philippine Navy (PN) on Monday welcomed Rear Adm. Adelius Bordado as its new Chief-of-Naval Staff.

Bordado formally assumed the post in a change of command ceremony at the PN headquarters in Naval Station Jose Andrada in Manila.

Navy flag-officer-in-command, Vice Admiral Giovanni Carlo Bacordo, presided the ceremony, said Navy public affairs office chief, Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas, in a statement.

Bordado replaced Rear Adm. Rey T. dela Cruz who is now the Navy’s vice commander.

He is the former head of the AFP Education, Training and Doctrine Command before becoming the new Chief-of-Naval Staff.

Bordado hails from Camarines Sur and is a member of the PMA “Maringal” Class of 1988.

“The office of the Chief-of-Naval Staff has the overarching role of being one of the key advisers of the( Flag-Officer-In-Command) FOIC, PN and likewise administers the HPN (Headquarters, PN) staff – the central nervous system of the Navy – in the accomplishment of the respective mission,” Roxas said.

