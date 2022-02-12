﻿Boracay rolls out ‘Resbakuna sa Botika’, pedia vax

Boracay Island in Malay, Aklan is gearing up to welcome foreign tourists again with the launch of booster doses in pharmacies dubbed as ‘Resbakuna sa Botika’ at the Watsons City Mall on Friday.

Authorities also rolled out the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccination for the 5 to 11 age group.

Governor Florencio T. Miraflores, in his message during the launch of the events, said the country’s move to open its doors to foreign tourists promises a bright future for Aklan.

To date, Boracay has no active Covid-19 cases while its population and workers are 100 percent vaccinated and waiting for their booster shots.

“(Tourism) Secretary (Bernadette Romulo-Puyat) has already announced that foreign tourists are now arriving in the country. We are really at the forefront of this development. We have the advantage of our fully vaccinated workers and residents and we are more than ready to again open up to Boracay to foreign tourists,” the governor said.

Meanwhile, Miraflores also urged residents to have their children vaccinated.

He recalled that tourist arrivals in Boracay dropped to less than a thousand from an average of 4,000 after they imposed a negative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test requirement for visitors due to a surge in cases in December and January.

On February 2, the island was again opened to visitors after they were able to contain the Omicron surge in two to three weeks.

Puyat, in her message, said inoculating children 5 -11 years old is important because Filipinos love to travel as a family.

“The reason why we are doing this is that we want everybody to be protected,” she said.

National Task Force chief implementer and vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said Boracay Island is a model in terms of vaccination with its over 100 percent vaccination rate.

More tourists are expected to flock when its residents are all boosted and those 5 to 11 years old are inoculated, he added.

“We will see that the area of Malay will boom and all ancillary business in Aklan will also rise,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency