﻿Booster shot safe even for seniors, immunocompromised: PMA chief

Booster shot or a third dose of Covid-19 vaccine is safe even for senior citizens and immunocompromised, a health expert said Thursday.

In a televised public briefing, Philippine Medical Association president Dr. Benito Atienza urged fully vaccinated individuals to receive their booster shots for added layer of protection against severe Covid-19 and death from the disease.

“Kung nabigyan kayo ng first and second dose at wala namang reaction, eh di mas lalo po walang magiging problema ‘yung third dose (If you were given first and second dose and there are no reactions, then, there will be no problem with the third dose),” Atienza said.

He added that there are doctors in all vaccination sites who examine and review the medical history of each individual before they are recommended to be inoculated.

Vaccinees stay at the inoculation sites for post assessment for possible adverse effects.

Senior citizens and immunocompromised who are hesitant about the effect of booster shot on them need not worry as doctors may now administer Covid-19 vaccines in their private clinics.

Atienza said the Department of Health (DOH) will be laying down the requirements for all private clinics nationwide capable of implementing Covid-19 vaccination.

The vaccines will be provided by the DOH in coordination with the local government units and the private clinics will have the responsibility to store them in refrigerators with the right temperature.

This effort aims to help individuals having a hard time to find a schedule for vaccination because of their work and to address vaccine hesitancy among the elderly and individuals with comorbidities.

“Kase ang pinakamagaling magbigay ng payo sa inyo ay mismo inyong doctor kase sila ang nakakaalam ng inyong health (The best person to give you medical advice is your doctor because your doctor knows your health),” Atienza said.

The government is still studying the need for a yearly Covid-19 vaccination.

Experts worldwide are monitoring the development of the Sars-CoV-2 alongside the manufacturing of Covid-19 vaccines targeting specific variants.

“Depende po sa magiging resulta after pandemic, ito bang Covid-19 ay mawawala na kapag nabakunahan lahat o magkakaroon ng mga variant? (It depends on the result of the pandemic, will Covid-19 disappear when everyone’s vaccinated or will there be [new] variants?),” Atienza said.

Source: Philippines News Agency