Book to plug knowledge gaps in election process

ILOILO CITY: A Commission on Elections (Comelec) official in Western Visayas has published a collection of all election offenses, aiming to bridge the knowledge gap in the country’s election process.

“Election offenses are acts of anyone which are criminal in nature when committed. We have more than 300 plus election offenses. This is the first book and in fact, the only book dealing especially on election offenses,” lawyer Dennis Ausan, Comelec regional director and author of the “Election Offenses A Compendium”, said on Saturday.

Some books on the election are just about the annotated Omnibus Election Code or contain only one chapter about the election process, Ausan said in an interview.

“It is helpful to academe, lawyers, law enforcement agencies, candidates, Comelec media, and other stakeholders,”

he added.

Ausan noted that readers could find in the book that election violations can be committed even outside of the election year as “our electoral process is one cycle starting from registration up to (the) proclamation of candidates.”

He began gathering notes as far back as 10 years ago but was able to focus on writing only during the pandemic.

The 566-page hardbound book covers violations occurring from voter registration up to pre- and post-elections, as well as overseas voting.

One of its 12 chapters is devoted to penalties and investigations.

Ausan has written three other books on the election – “A Compendium on Pre-proclamation Controversies (2007)”, “A Compendium on Election Laws (2009)”, and “A Pocket Guide to Ballot Appreciation (2017)”

Source: Philippines News Agency