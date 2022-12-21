Book only from accredited lodging firms, Baguio tourists told

BAGUIO CITY: The city government reminded tourists anew to book their stay only from accredited accommodation establishments to avoid being scammed.

This came as the city released a list of accredited lodging establishments for visitors to choose from.

“The city government and the Cordillera office of the tourism department started accrediting accommodation establishments in the city to ensure these businesses conform with the standards of accommodation establishments,” said Aileen Refuerzo, chief city information officer, in a phone interview Wednesday.

She said visitors are urged to validate the legitimacy of the operation of the accommodation establishment they intend to stay in when visiting the city to prevent being victimized by booking scammers and to guarantee that establishments practice the industry standards for accommodations.

Refuerzo said there are more than 1,600 accredited accommodation establishments and the city government continues to give accreditation for their inclusion in the list of facilities operating in the city.

The city tourism office had earlier reported complaints from tourists who were victimized by persons presenting themselves to be connected with establishments and can facilitate the booking for the accommodation who later turned out to be bogus and can no longer be contacted upon receipt of down payments.

Others promise to provide amenities but turn out to be inexistent upon the arrival of the tourists, giving the visitors a problem, especially their parking needs.

Aloysius Mapalo, City Tourism Operations Officer, said at least 70 percent of the accredited establishments are serviced by residential units that can accommodate groups or families.

“We encourage the visitors to visit the city’s online visitors information and travel assistance site to validate whether or not their intended accommodation establishment is duly accredited to assure their safety and convenience while in the city,” he added.

Mapalo had earlier said they have been informed by the big hotels and accommodation establishments that they have full bookings for the holiday season.

The officer said the ‘Visita app’ can also be accessed by the public round-the-clock for assistance if only to avoid transacting with any person they see on social media for their needs.

“We need to protect our tourists and we will assist them if they ask us,” he said.

The city had been experiencing a spike in tourist arrivals since it opened a few months back as can be shown by the traffic congestion.

Mapalo said an average of 25,000 to 40,000 tourists arrive in the city every week.

Source: Philippines News Agency