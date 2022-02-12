﻿Bombing attempt at Maguindanao power firm compound foiled

An alert utility worker of the Maguindanao Electric Cooperative (Magelco) here prevented what could have been a bloody Thursday afternoon at work after he found a bomb and alerted authorities about it, police said.

In an interview Friday, Capt. Fahyed Cana, the spokesperson of the Maguindanao provincial police, said the improvised explosive device (IED) bomb was found by a janitor near the Magelco’s main office at past 2 p.m.

“He noticed electrical wiring and a mobile phone attached to a box and suspected it was a bomb,” Cana said.

Members of the Army’s bomb disposal unit safely defused the IED using a water disruptor.

Cana said the explosive was fashioned from a 60mm mortar round with a mobile phone as a triggering mechanism.

Police probers are digging deeper into the matter since the Magelco compound, being a vital utility, is supposedly well secured.

Cana said investigators are looking into other possible motives for the attempt.

The component and power of the explosive clearly showed that it was meant to kill or harm people, he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency