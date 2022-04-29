Bombardier to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Hold Virtual Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 5, 2022

MONTREAL, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) will publish its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on May 5, 2022. On the same day, Bombardier will hold its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (“Meeting”) in a virtual format.

Quarterly Conference Call

On May 5, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, Bombardier will hold a webcast/conference call intended for investors and financial analysts to review the company’s financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

A live webcast of the call and relevant financial charts will be available at https://ir.bombardier.com

Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and subsequent question-and-answer period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:

In English:

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/U.S.): 1-800-898-3989

Local dial-in number: 514-861-3304

International dial-in numbers

Participant passcode: 2230833#

In French (with translation):

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/U.S.): 1-877-395-0279

Local dial-in number: 514-392-1587

International dial-in numbers

Participant passcode: 4427560#

Media Call

May 5, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. EDT, members of the media are invited to dial in to a short Question and Answer session following our quarterly earnings call and before the virtual Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bombardier, will be available to answer your questions related to the Q1 2022 financial results.

Media who would like to attend the Q&A session are asked to RSVP by emailing heather.neale@aero.bombardier. com.

Bilingual:

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/U.S.): 1-800-952-5114

Local dial-in number: 416-406-0743

International dial-in numbers

Participant passcode: 2423914#

Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

On May 5, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. EDT, Bombardier welcomes all registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders who wish to participate in the online Meeting to do so by joining the live webcast available at https://bombardier.com/en/ agm2022. Only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be allowed to vote and ask questions during the live Meeting. Non-registered shareholders, guests and media will be able to watch online via the live webcast available at the same link.

Instructions on how to vote and participate in the online Meeting, including submitting questions to management and to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bombardier, will be available on the Corporation’s website here and on the online Meeting platform. Bombardier encourages shareholders to vote and submit their proxies prior to the Meeting.

The live webcast and relevant documents for both the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and the conference call will be available at https://bombardier.com/en/ agm2022. A recording of the Meeting and the call will be posted on Bombardier’s website shortly after the end of the webcast.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing and servicing the world’s most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in special-mission roles.

Headquartered in Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and an Australian facility opening in 2022.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, visit bombardier.com. Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier. com. Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier is a registered trademark of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For Information