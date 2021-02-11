Bombardier Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 Guidance and Outlines Actions to Drive Profitability and Productivity

2020 revenues from Business Aircraft activities reached $5.6 billion, growing 3% year-over-year on 114 deliveries, 44 of which were in the fourth quarter, including a record 16 Global 7500 aircraft deliveries

2020 adjusted EBITDA (1) of $200 million from continuing operations; $912 million of reported EBIT, reflects the accounting gains on disposal of the CRJ and aerostructures businesses

Fourth Quarter Free Cash Flow (1) (FCF) generation of $523 million from continuing operations before interest and taxes, ahead of plan; cash flow from operating activities of $323 million for the fourth quarter

Pro forma cash and cash equivalents ( 2) of $5.4 billion, including Cash on hand of $1.8 billion at Bombardier Inc. on December 31, 2020 and $3.6 billion of proceeds from the recently closed sale of Transportation once it becomes fully available; Pro-forma net debt (3) of approximately $4.7 billion

Company-wide initiative to drive profitability and productivity underway; Targeting savings of approximately $400 million (4) annually by 2023

Learjet production to end in Q4 2021, allowing the Company to focus on more profitable Challenger and Global aircraft families; Wichita to become Centre of Excellence for specialized aircraft platforms

2021 outlook (4) : Revenues expected to grow organically; Adjusted EBITDA and EBIT (1) expected to increase to greater than $500 million and $100 million respectively, and FCF usage expected to be better than $500 million, including one-time costs and investments

Company to host an Investor Day on March 4, 2021

All amounts in this press release are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Amounts in tables are in millions except per share amounts, unless otherwise indicated.

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results, provided guidance for 2021 and outlined a number of actions to drive profitability and productivity as the Company focuses exclusively on designing, building and servicing the world’s best business jets.

“With our strategic repositioning now complete, we are very excited to embark on our journey as a pure-play business jet company,” said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc. “Our unmatched product portfolio, world-class customer services network, and incredibly talented employees give us a strong foundation to build upon. We are encouraged by our momentum in the fourth quarter and are confident in the actions we are taking to navigate through the pandemic and better position the Company for a market recovery.”

Overview 2020 Financial Performance

Revenues from Business Aircraft activities reached $5.6 billion in 2020, reflecting a 3% year-over-year improvement, driven by the ramp up in Global 7500 deliveries, which reached a record 16 deliveries in the fourth quarter, partially offset by the significant impact of COVID-19 on other programs and services revenues.

Adjusted full year EBITDA and adjusted EBIT(1) for continuing operations of $200 million and $(211) million, respectively, reflect the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on deliveries and services, as well as a lower contribution of early Global 7500 units. Reported EBIT of $0.9 billion reflects the accounting gains on disposals of the CRJ and aerostructures businesses.

Fourth quarter free cash flow generation from continuing operations before interest and taxes was $523 million. This was better than expected and notwithstanding a $160 million negative impact made in the quarter due to the winding down of the Company’s reverse factoring program. Full year free cash flow usage from continuing operations was $1.9 billion, reflecting pandemic-related disruptions, and including corporate and interest expenses, which will be lower in 2021 given the expected debt paydown and restructuring actions announced today.

Bombardier begins 2021 with pro forma cash and cash equivalents of approximately $5.4 billion, including the proceeds from the recently closed sale of Transportation and a pro forma net debt of approximately $4.7 billion.

Driving Profitability and Productivity

Bombardier has and will be launching a number of actions to improve profitability and cash generation. The goal is to make the organization more efficient and agile, capable of delivering stronger financial performance under the current market conditions, while also establishing a lower cost base to grow from, once the market recovers. With these actions, the Company aims to generate $400 million annually in recurring savings by 2023. Savings are expected to be approximately $100 million in 2021; the Company will take a one-time charge of $50 million this year to support its restructuring actions.

Specific actions include consolidating Bombardier’s Global aircraft completion work in Montréal; reviewing options for underutilized hangar and industrial space at our Québec facilities; and reducing its overall workforce by approximately 1,600 positions, including reductions associated with progress on the Global 7500 learning curve. These reductions, together with the completion of previously announced restructuring actions and the divestiture of the electrical wiring interconnection system business in Querétaro, Mexico, should bring the Corporation’s global workforce to about 13,000 by year-end.

“Workforce reductions are always very difficult, and we regret seeing talented and dedicated employees leave the company for any reason,” said Martel. “But these reductions are absolutely necessary for us to rebuild our company while we continue to navigate through the pandemic.”

Bombardier also announced it will end production of Learjet aircraft later this year, allowing the Company to focus on its more profitable Challenger and Global aircraft families and accelerate the expansion of its customer services business.

“With more than 3,000 aircraft delivered since its entry-into-service in 1963, the iconic Learjet aircraft has had a remarkable and lasting impact on business aviation. Passengers all over the world love to fly this exceptional aircraft and count on its unmatched performance and reliability. However, given the increasingly challenging market dynamics, we have made this difficult decision to end Learjet production,” explained Martel.

Bombardier will continue to fully support the Learjet fleet well into the future, and to this end, today launched the Learjet RACER remanufacturing program for Learjet 40 and Learjet 45 aircraft. RACER program includes a bundled set of enhancements, including interior and exterior components, new avionics, high-speed connectivity, engine enhancements, and improved aircraft maintenance costs. The RACER remanufacturing program will be offered exclusively through Bombardier’s service centre in Wichita, Kansas.

Bombardier’s Wichita facility will continue to serve as the Company’s primary flight-test centre and be a key part of its global services network. In addition, Bombardier has designated Wichita as the Centre of Excellence for its specialized aircraft business and expects the facility will play a leading role in future special mission modification contracts.

2021 Guidance

With Bombardier’s repositioning to a pure-play business aviation company now complete, 2021 will be a transition year as the Company executes its productivity actions, further matures Global 7500 production and begins to address its capital structure.

Revenues from business aircraft activities in 2021 are expected to be better than 2020 based on a gradual economic recovery scenario.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase to greater than $500 million, reflecting ongoing progress on the Global 7500 learning curve, growth in customer services and the partial impact of the cost reduction actions. Adjusted EBIT is expected to be greater than $100 million.

Free cash flow usage in 2021 is expected to be better than $500 million, including one-time outflows related to the closing of the reverse factoring program; residual value guarantees; and the previously mentioned restructuring charge, which collectively are estimated to be approximately $200 million.

Investor Day

Bombardier will host a virtual Investor Day on March 4, 2021, during which the Leadership team will provide updates on its market outlook, debt management strategy and cost reduction actions. Details will be provided in a separate media advisory and posted on the company’s website www.ir.bombardier.com at a later date in the near future.

Selected results RESULTS For the fiscal years ended December 31 2020 2019 Variance restated

(5) Revenues (6) $ 6,487 $ 7,488 (13 ) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 200 $ 684 (71 ) % Adjusted EBITDA margin 3.1 % 9.1 % (600) bps Adjusted EBIT $ (211 ) $ 400 nmf Adjusted EBIT margin (3.3 ) % 5.3 % (860) bps EBIT $ 912 $ (520 ) nmf EBIT margin 14.1 % (6.9 ) % 2100 bps Net loss from continuing operations $ (170 ) $ (1,541 ) 89 % Net loss from discontinued operations $ (398 ) $ (66 ) (503 ) % Net loss $ (568 ) $ (1,607 ) 65 % Diluted EPS from continuing operations (in dollars) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.65 ) $ 0.57 Diluted EPS from discontinued operations (in dollars) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.76 ) $ 0.39 Adjusted net loss $ (1,115 ) $ (406 ) (175 ) % Adjusted EPS (in dollars) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.29 ) Cash flows from operating activities Continuing operations $ (1,672 ) $ (253 ) (561 ) % Discontinued operations $ (1,149 ) $ (427 ) (169 ) % $ (2,821 ) $ (680 ) (315 ) % Net additions to PP&E and intangible assets Continuing operations $ 221 $ 366 (40 ) % Discontinued operations $ 133 $ 157 (15 ) % $ 354 $ 523 (32 ) % Free cash flow usage Continuing operations $ (1,893 ) $ (619 ) (206 ) % Discontinued operations $ (1,282 ) $ (584 ) (120 ) % $ (3,175 ) $ (1,203 ) (164 ) % As at December 31 2020 2019 Variance Cash and cash equivalents excluding Transportation $ 1,779 $ 2,089 (15 ) % Cash and cash equivalents from Transportation $ 671 $ 540 24 % $ 2,450 $ 2,629 (7 ) % Available short-term capital resources(7) $ 3,203 $ 3,925 (18 ) % Aviation order backlog (in billions of dollars) Business aircraft $ 10.7 $ 14.4 (26 ) % Other aviation(8) $ — $ 1.9 (100 ) % RESULTS Fourth quarters ended

December 31

Fiscal years ended

December 31

2020

2019 2020

2019 restated

restated

Revenues $ 2,337 $ 2,412 $ 6,487 $ 7,488 Cost of sales 2,248 2,109 5,971 6,447 Gross margin 89 303 516 1,041 SG&A 117 126 420 557 R&D 144 65 320 156 Share of income of joint ventures and associates — (56 ) (2 ) (34 ) Other income (7 ) — (11 ) (38 ) Adjusted EBIT (165 ) 168 (211 ) 400 Special items (598 ) 1,628 (1,123 ) 920 EBIT 433 (1,460 ) 912 (520 ) Financing expense 240 236 1,060 996 Financing income (28 ) (93 ) (27 ) (226 ) EBT 221 (1,603 ) (121 ) (1,290 ) Income taxes 236 (75 ) 49 251 Net loss from continuing operations $ (15 ) $ (1,528 ) $ (170 ) $ (1,541 ) Net loss from discontinued operations $ (322 ) $ (191 ) $ (398 ) $ (66 ) Net loss $ (337 ) $ (1,719 ) $ (568 ) $ (1,607 ) Attributable to Equity holders of Bombardier Inc. $ (423 ) $ (1,770 ) $ (868 ) $ (1,797 ) NCI $ 86 $ 51 $ 300 $ 190 EPS (in dollars) Basic and diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.74 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.76 ) EPS from continuing operations (in dollars) Basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.65 ) As a percentage of total revenues Gross margin 3.8 % 12.6 % 8.0 % 13.9 % Adjusted EBIT (7.1 ) % 7.0 % (3.3 ) % 5.3 % EBIT 18.5 % (60.5 ) % 14.1 % (6.9 ) %

SEGMENTED RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS Aviation RESULTS For the fiscal years ended December 31 2020 2019 Variance Revenues Business aircraft 5,593 5,417 3 % Other aviation 895 2,084 (57 ) % Total Revenues 6,488 7,501 (14 ) % Aircraft deliveries (in units) Business aircraft 114 142 (28 ) Commercial aircraft (9) 5 33 (28 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 286 $ 812 (65 ) % Adjusted EBITDA margin 4.4 % 10.8 % (640) bps Adjusted EBIT $ (125 ) $ 531 (124 ) % Adjusted EBIT margin (1.9 ) % 7.1 % (900) bps EBIT $ 937 $ 1,194 (22 ) % EBIT margin 14.4 % 15.9 % (150) bps Net additions to PP&E and intangible assets $ 221 $ 373 (41 ) % As at December 31 2020

2019 Variance Order backlog (in billions of dollars) Business aircraft $ 10.7 $ 14.4 (26 ) % Other aviation $ — $ 1.9 (100 ) % Revenues from Business Aircraft activities reached $5.6 billion in 2020, growing 3% year-over-year driven by the continued ramp up of Global 7500 aircraft deliveries, notwithstanding production rate adjustments on other platforms to align with market conditions and customer requirements in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Business aircraft manufacturing revenues increased 11% year-over-year, driven by the Global 7500 market shares gains in the extra long-range segment. Services revenues were $988 million, 21% lower year-over-year, as the COVID-19 pandemic drove business jet utilization across the industry lower. The Corporation continues to position itself to capture future growth opportunities in aftermarket services by adding significant new capacity to its global network with major expansion projects underway in Singapore, London, Melbourne and Miami.

Business aircraft delivered 114 aircraft including specialized aircraft during the year, comprised of 59 Global, 44 Challenger, and 11 Learjet. Deliveries peaked during the fourth quarter with 44 aircraft delivered, including a record 16 Global 7500 deliveries.

Other aviation revenues from commercial aircraft and aerostructures activities, which were divested during the course of the year, were $895 million.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBIT of 4.4% and (1.9)%, respectively, reflect lower aircraft deliveries and services activities, and low contribution of early Global 7500 units as the program continues to progress on its production learning curve, combined with the impact of reshaping a commercial agreement. Reported EBIT of $0.9 billion reflects the accounting gains on disposals of the CRJ and aerostructures businesses. Business aircraft’s multi-year backlog totalled $10.7 billion at the end of the year, reflecting higher order activity in the fourth quarter, net of reshaping a commercial agreement reclaiming 12 Global 7500 positions. In December, Bombardier announced a firm order for 10 Challenger 350 aircraft in a transaction valued at $267 million, based on 2020 list prices. The firm commitment from an undisclosed customer represents one of the largest business jet orders of 2020 and underscores the desirability of best-selling Challenger 350 aircraft amid strong interest in business aviation and the enhanced safety it provides.

About Bombardier

December 31

Fiscal years ended

December 31

2020

2019 (1) 2020

2019 (1) Revenues Aviation $ 2,337 $ 2,413 $ 6,488 $ 7,501 Transportation(1) 2,076 1,793 7,844 8,269 Corporate and Others — (1 ) (1 ) (13 ) $ 4,413 $ 4,205 $ 14,331 $ 15,757 Reclassification(1) (2,076 ) (1,793 ) (7,844 ) (8,269 ) $ 2,337 $ 2,412 $ 6,487 $ 7,488 Adjusted EBIT(2) Aviation $ (149 ) $ 143 $ (125 ) $ 531 Transportation(1) (340 ) (234 ) (610 ) 70 Corporate and Others(3) (16 ) 25 (86 ) (131 ) $ (505 ) $ (66 ) $ (821 ) $ 470 Reclassification(1) 340 234 610 (70 ) $ (165 ) $ 168 $ (211 ) $ 400 Special Items Aviation $ (628 ) $ 49 $ (1,062 ) $ (663 ) Transportation(1) (4 ) 2 8 48 Corporate and Others 30 1,579 (61 ) 1,583 $ (602 ) $ 1,630 $ (1,115 ) $ 968 Reclassification(1) 4 (2 ) (8 ) (48 ) $ (598 ) $ 1,628 $ (1,123 ) $ 920 EBIT Aviation $ 479 $ 94 $ 937 $ 1,194 Transportation(1) (336 ) (236 ) (618 ) 22 Corporate and Others(3) (46 ) (1,554 ) (25 ) (1,714 ) $ 97 $ (1,696 ) $ 294 $ (498 ) Reclassification(1) 336 236 618 (22 ) $ 433 $ (1,460 ) $ 912 $ (520 ) Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to EBIT (4) Fourth quarters

ended December 31

Fiscal years

ended December 31

2020 2019 2020 2019 EBIT $ 433 $ (1,460 ) $ 912 $ (520 ) Amortization 164 91 411 283 Impairment charges on PP&E and intangible assets(5) 17 — 42 1 Special items excluding impairment charges on PP&E and intangible assets(5) (615 ) 1,628 (1,165 ) 920 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1 ) $ 259 $ 200 $ 684 (1) Transportation was classified as discontinued operations as of December 31, 2020. As a result, the results of operations have been restated for comparative periods. Refer to Note 31 – Discontinued operations to our Consolidated financial statements for more details. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP financial measures section for a definition of this metric. (3) Includes share of income from ACLP of $3 million for fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. ($57 million and $37 million for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, respectively. The share of net gains from ACLP in the fourth quarter of 2019 includes certain provision reversals within ACLP amounting to approximately $60 million.) On February 12, 2020, Bombardier transferred its remaining interest in ACLP to Airbus and the Government of Québec. (4) Includes continuing operations only. (5) Refer to the Consolidated results of operations section for details regarding special items. Reconciliation of adjusted net income (loss) to net loss and computation of adjusted EPS(1) Fourth quarters ended December 31

2020

2019 (per share)

(per share) Net loss from continuing operations $ (15 ) $ (1,528 ) Adjustments to EBIT related to special items(2) (598 ) $ (0.25 ) 1,628 $ 0.68 Adjustments to net financing expense related to: Accretion on net retirement benefit obligations 13 0.01 17 $ — Net change in provisions arising from changes in interest rates and net loss on certain financial instruments (24 ) (0.01 ) (78 ) (0.03 ) Tax impact of special(2) and other adjusting items 149 0.06 (28 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted net income (loss) (475 ) 11 Preferred share dividends, including taxes 1 (7 ) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to equity holders of Bombardier Inc. $ (474 ) $ 4 Weighted-average adjusted diluted number of common shares (in thousands) 2,419,541 2,397,868 Adjusted EPS $ (0.20 ) $ 0.00 Reconciliation of adjusted EPS to diluted EPS (in dollars) (1) Fourth quarters ended December 31

2020

2019 Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ (0.01 ) $ (0.64 ) Impact of special(2) and other adjusting items (0.19 ) 0.64 Adjusted EPS $ (0.20 ) $ 0.00 Reconciliation of adjusted net loss to net loss and computation of adjusted EPS(1) Fiscal years ended December 31

2020

2019 (per share)

(per share) Net loss from continuing operations $ (170 ) $ (1,541 ) Adjustments to EBIT related to special items(2) (1,123 ) $ (0.47 ) 920 $ 0.39 Adjustments to net financing expense related to: Loss on repurchase of long-term debt(2) — — 84 0.03 Accretion on net retirement benefit obligations 52 0.02 56 0.02 Net change in provisions arising from changes in interest rates and net loss (gain) on certain financial instruments 159 0.07 (140 ) (0.06 ) Tax impact of special(2) and other adjusting items (33 ) (0.01 ) 215 0.09 Adjusted net loss (1,115 ) (406 ) Preferred share dividends, including taxes (18 ) (21 ) Adjusted net loss attributable to equity holders of Bombardier Inc. $ (1,133 ) $ (427 ) Weighted-average adjusted diluted number of common shares (in thousands) 2,408,209 2,383,987 Adjusted EPS $ (0.47 ) $ (0.18 ) Reconciliation of adjusted EPS to diluted EPS (in dollars)(1) Fiscal years ended December 31

2020

2019 Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ (0.08 ) $ (0.65 ) Impact of special(2) and other adjusting items (0.39 ) 0.47 Adjusted EPS $ (0.47 ) $ (0.18 ) (1) Includes continuing operations only. (2) Refer to the Consolidated results of operations section for details regarding special items. Reconciliation of free cash flow (usage) (1) to cash flows from operating activities Fourth quarters

ended December 31

Fiscal years

ended December 31

2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities 323 1,073 $ (2,821 ) $ (680 ) Net additions to PP&E and intangible assets (114 ) (121 ) (354 ) (523 ) Free cash flow (usage) (1) $ 209 $ 952 $ (3,175 ) $ (1,203 ) (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP financial measures section for a definition of this metric.

