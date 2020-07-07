Bolinao town reopens tourism sites to Region 1 residents

The local government unit (LGU) of Bolinao town is set to reopen on July 15 its tourist spots to residents of Ilocos Region under modified general community quarantine or no quarantine provided they comply with set requirements.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Bolinao Tourism Office said travelers must be 21 to 59 years old in accordance with the Inter-Agency Task Force Resolution No. 43 unless otherwise repealed or amended by new law or policies.

It said overnight visitors must submit a duly accomplished registration form provided by the accommodation establishments, health clearance issued at most three to five days before the date of booking, duly accomplished health declaration form, travel authority, and valid identification cards, prior to the approval of booking confirmation.

Day visits and walk-in guests must also have duly accomplished registration form provided by the Bolinao Tourism Office, health clearance, duly accomplished health declaration form, travel authority, and valid identification cards to be submitted to the LGU.

For local residents of the town, a valid identification card or any proof of residency will be required upon entering the tourism sites.

Compliant guests will be given a confirmation ticket, which they will present before entering the tourist spots.

Designated entry and exit points will be provided to ensure proper monitoring and recording of guests entering and exiting the tourism sites, while strict implementation of ‘no face mask, no entry’ policy will be applied to all guests at all times except when eating or swimming, the Bolinao Tourism Office said.

It said all personnel attending to guests must use proper personal protective equipment, such as face masks, disposable gloves, among others, while observing physical distancing.

“There shall be marshals to ensure that guests are observing physical distancing and there will be trained lifeguards on duty during swimming hours. Smoking and drinking alcoholic beverages are strictly prohibited. Sanitization and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces in each tourist attraction must be conducted,” it added.

Guests will be given trash bags that they will be required to return to beach marshals or personnel on duty before leaving the area.

“The LGU’s strict enforcement of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. operation shall apply to all public tourism sites,” it said.

Each guest will be scanned for a temperature check and the LGU will also provide isolation units for symptomatic guests while waiting for trained personnel to transport him or her to the nearest hospital or medical facility.

“Traveling under the new normal won’t be instant, but complying with our policy is crucial in warding off coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) to protect the citizens of Bolinao. The LGU Bolinao is working to reduce the risk of viral transmission in our municipality,” the post stated.

It added they expect business establishments to cooperate, educate and not tolerate visitors violating policies.

The famous tourist attractions in the town are Patar white sand beach, Bolinao Falls, Cape Bolinao Lighthouse, among others.

The Bolinao Tourism Office may be reached through their Facebook page or their website bolinaotourism.com.

Source: Philippines News Agency