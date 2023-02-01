Bolinao town records 643K tourist arrivals in 2022

BOLINAO, Pangasinan: The number of tourists arrivals in Bolinao more than doubled from 301,589 in 2021 to 643,785 in 2022, the Municipal Tourism Office said Wednesday.

In a phone interview on Wednesday, municipal tourism officer Mary de Guzman said of the 2022 figure, 181,934 tourists stayed in their accredited accommodation establishments, while 461,851 went on day tours in the different tourist attractions here.

“Of the total number of tourist arrivals in 2022, 2,923 were foreign nationals while the 640,862 were domestic travelers,” she said.

The peak season of tourist arrivals was in April and May with 109,413 and 94,959, respectively, she added.

De Guzman said the most visited attraction in the town in 2022 was its waterfalls, (Bolinao Falls 1, 2 and 3) with 141,846 visitors followed by the Balingasay River with 99,971.

The Balingasay River is known as the cleanest river in the Ilocos Region and is famous for its floating restaurant serving fresh sea foods.

The other attractions were the lighthouse, Patar white sand beach, caves, Camp Puor, hidden spring, Dragon Hill, Virgin River Resort, and River Village Resort, she added.

The latest addition to the many tourist attractions in the town is the Pacific Salt Farm, managed by the provincial government of Pangasinan.

Bolinao town Vice Mayor Richard Celeste, in a phone interview on Tuesday, said the town also hosted the 25 candidates of Mr. Tourism World.

“They have visited the Pacific Salt Farms, Cape Bolinao Lighthouse, and the river cruise at the Balingasay River,” he said.

The candidates witnessed the traditional way of salt making at the Pacific Salt Farms and the landmark in the town, the Cape Bolinao Lighthouse, and enjoyed fresh seafood dishes while cruising the Balingasay River.

Celeste said they are now preparing for the upcoming Ballayon Arts Festival and the Mangunguna Festival 2023.

“Ballayon arts festival featuring artists will have workshops, exhibits, and competitions. The Mangunguna festival is the flagship festival with street dancing competition, it’s like our town fiesta,” he said.

The Ballayon Arts festival will be held in February while the Mangunguna Festival will be on April 19 to 21.

Bolinao is known for its pristine white sand beach, clean river, historical landmarks, and world-class resorts

Source: Philippines News Agency