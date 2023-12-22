BOI green lanes ACEN’s PHP38-B wind farm project

MANILA: Another renewable energy (RE) project has received an endorsement for expediting their permits and licenses through the Board of Investments' (BOI) green lane endorsement. On Friday, BOI said it has awarded the Green Lane Certificate of Endorsement to ACEN's PHP37.7-billion ISLA Wind Project that spans across the provinces of Laguna and Quezon. This onshore wind project of Ayala Corp.'s subsidiary is expected to produce 335 megawatts of clean energy that will start supplying to the grid by the fourth quarter of 2025. Around 1,540 jobs will also be generated in developing the wind project. 'We're grateful for the BOI for the green lane endorsement to help expedite processes and requirements for our new landmark wind project. This support sets the precedent for our continuous collaboration with the government to accelerate the country's renewables share,' ACEN senior vice president for development Rodrigo San Pedro Jr. said. ACEN targets to be the largest RE company in Southeast Asia by building 20 GW of clean energy by 2030. It has investments in Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and India. The BOI, through its One-Stop Action Center for Strategic Investments, issues green lane certificates to projects that are aligned with the government's goal under the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. signed Executive Order 18 in February 2023 to provide green lane treatment to projects that have big economic impact. Source: Philippines News Agency