BOI gives green lane endorsement to P3.4-B vegetables, dairy projects

MANILA: Two agriculture projects of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) have received green lane certificate of endorsement from the Board of Investments' (BOI) One-Stop Action Center for Strategic Investments (OSAC-SI), the investment promotion agency said on Wednesday. These projects are the vegetable greenhouse complex in San Rafael, Bulacan under Metro Pacific Fresh Farms, Inc. (MPFF), and the dairy farm project in Bay, Laguna under Metro Pacific Dairy Farms, Inc. (MPDF). MPIC, led by magnate Manuel Pangilinan, is investing PHP3.4 billion for the two projects. The projects aim to support the Marcos administration's push for food security and affordable food for Filipinos. Under Executive Order 18, the government, through the OSAC-SI, endorses strategic investments for green lane treatment in all national government agencies and local government units that will simplify and expedite the processing of permits and licenses related to their projects. MPFF's farm in Bulacan will be the country's larges t vegetable greenhouse facility. The vegetable complex will also adopt sustainable farming and will use modern farming technology. 'Agriculture is the largest user of freshwater, accounting for 70 percent of global usage. By implementing modern farming practices such as nutrient film technique hydroponics and drip irrigation systems, MPFF hopes to reduce the agriculture sector's consumption of natural resources,' the BOI said. The BOI said the MPFF targets to commence the commercial operation of the farm by fourth quarter next year. The MPIC started the project construction for the 22-hectare vegetable greenhouse complex last Feb. 20 amid woes on skyrocketing vegetable prices that put inflationary pressure due to supply issues. Since the province is near Metro Manila, logistics of the farm produce should be easier and cheaper, Pangilinan said during the groundbreaking ceremony in Bulacan. 'So we make sure that prices are affordable and we will make sure that we are able to increase the supply of vegetabl es, especially for Metro Manila,' he said. Meanwhile, the MPDF integrated dairy farm in Bay, Laguna will boost local production of dairy products by 30,000 liters per day. 'The project expands local milk production capacity by 20 percent, which currently stands at 26.3 million liters,' the BOI said, adding that the project aims to replace imported milk with locally produced high-quality dairy products. The commercial operation of the dairy farm is eyed in the first quarter of 2025.