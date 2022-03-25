﻿BOI eyes more biotech innovators in PH

The Board of Investments (BOI) aims to attract more investments in the field of biotechnology as a Philippine delegation is meeting with healthcare innovators in the San Francisco Bay Area and Silicon Valley in a roadshow in the United States this week.

The BOI, under its Make It Happen in the Philippines campaign, is doing a roadshow in Florida, San Francisco, and Los Angeles until Saturday to introduce opportunities in the country for US-based startups in the life sciences and healthcare space.

DTI Undersecretary Rafaelita Aldaba is leading the delegation.

Among the prominent startups that the delegation met during the roadshow include Filipino-led InterVenn Biosciences, Presidio Medical, and Vator.

InterVenn, which was founded by Filipino Aldo Carrascoso, is pioneering the latest innovation in pre-cancer screening using artificial intelligence (AI).

The company is further expanding its Philippine office, the hub for InterVenn’s software, adding 100 software Filipino engineers in its workforce.

“I am particularly proud that InterVenn, a Filipino-American founded biotechnology company, is leading the latest innovation in pre-cancer screening and opening up a whole new dimension of biology called the ‘Glycoverse’.More so that they have decided to strengthen their presence in the Philippines and build their AI team in the country this year,” Aldaba said in a statement Friday.

The delegation also met with Presidio Medical founder and chief technology officer Kenneth Wu. Presidio Medical is an early-stage startup and developer of a neuromodulation platform, offering a new type of therapeutic medical devices that enable patients to get cured for diseases of undesired neural activities.

They also met with Vator chief executive officer and Vator Health Fund managing director Bambi Francisco Roizen.

Vator is a media and research firm in the healthcare sector, while Vator Health Fund is a public-private fund investing in entrepreneurs promoting health fitness and well-being.

