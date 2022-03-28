﻿BOI approves P62-M pork production expansion project

The Board of Investments (BOI) has approved the PHP61.8-million hog production project of Zashi Hog Farm, Inc. in San Ildefonso, Magalang, Pampanga, the investment promotion agency said Monday.

The BOI gave green light to the project as it supports the government’s programs to stabilize pork supply in the local market amid the African swine fever (ASF).

Zashi’s new project is adjacent to its existing hog raising facility.

The new project involves establishment of a gestating building and farrowing facility, particularly for breeding, growing, and raising of piglets. Each piglet has a standard weight of nine kilograms.

“With its own in-house breeding facility, the company has ensured the safeness of piglets and as they grow, they will ensure a steady supply to its partner’s grow-out farm which will provide a steady supply to the market,” Department of Trade and Industry Undersecretary and BOI managing head Ceferino Rodolfo said in a statement.

Rodolfo said the project is expected to breed 11,856 hogs or a total of 106 metric tons.

“This will add essential support to the local hog industry by repopulating hogs as it was recently hit by the African swine fever,” he added.

ASF is still present in 13 regions, 51 provinces, and 3,626 barangays as of end-January 2022.

Due to the impact of ASF, the country’s hog inventory plunged by about 3 million as of early 2021.

The BOI said it approved the project of Zashi to support the hog raising industry’s initiative to mitigate the shortfall in supply.

According to the Department of Agriculture, the country has around 120,000 metric tons of pork deficit this year.

Source: Philippines News Agency