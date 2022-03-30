﻿BOI, Adamson partner to address job mismatch

The Board of Investments (BOI) has intensified its effort in partnering with the academe to address skills and job mismatch in the country.

In a statement Wednesday, BOI said it signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Adamson University (AdU) last March 29 to establish a partnership in promoting industry development opportunities.

The signing was led by Trade Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo and AdU president Fr. Marcelo Manimtim.

With the partnership, BOI and AdU vowed to cooperate in areas of technology pitching, reverse technology pitching, research and development consultations, and capacity-building activities for academic staff and students.

“This will also help our faculty and students understand the different industries —their needs and challenges— and possibly adapt to the future skills requirements as well as close the gaps in the industry value chains to achieve our shared objectives of industry development for quality employment of our graduates,” Rodolfo said.

Earlier, the Philippine Business for Education (PBEd) cited that job mismatch is one of the pressing issues in the labor market amid recent technological breakthroughs that could lead to a higher unemployment rate in the country.

This could be addressed through updating the curriculum in schools while also upskilling and retooling the workforce.

Source: Philippines News Agency