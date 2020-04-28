Bohol ready to embrace ‘new normal’ amid Covid-19 crisis

As Bohol is classified as among the low-risk provinces for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the country, the provincial government is looking at the possibility of reopening some non-essential establishments that can adapt to the “new normal”.

Low-risk provinces may opt to shift to general community quarantine from enhanced community quarantine.

Governor Arthur Yap, however, asked for a leeway of at least one week to reconcile the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease resolutions and the preventive measures laid down in his executive orders.

Bohol remains Covid-19-free with the number of probable Covid-19 cases down to 54.

Yap said the suspension of inbound travel by air and sea is extended after April 30.

Since the general community quarantine will only be up to May 15, if it has to be reconciled with the national prerogative, Yap said he sought the help of medical advisers and the business community in studying the changes to be implemented from May 1 to May 15 and those that would take effect after May 15.

“I do not like to speculate tungod kay delikado pa (because it’s still dangerous). In Singapore, they relaxed. Then nibalik ang surge sa mga kaso (the cases surges again). Right now, there is no indication nga sa Manila ug sa Cebu nag-stabilized na ang sitwasyon (that the situation in Manila and Cebu has stabilized). Sa tinuod ra, sige pa ang pagsaka sa mga kaso (Truth is, the cases are increasing). Mao nga (That’s why) until we know what happens, until that stabilizes, we cannot speculate what we will do in Bohol. Delikado (dangerous),” Yap said in an interview on Monday.

If it can be ascertained that the people are capable of the discipline required from them, some non-essential establishments that are have been closed might be allowed to open but with modified means of operation.

Yap said preventive measures must still be observed such as social distancing, cleanliness and sanitation, wearing of face masks and implementation of curfew.

The governor hinted that the province may soon relax its strict measures but this would depend on the people’s level of discipline.

“If we can see that we now have a system, good discipline here in Bohol, all our business are calibrated to cooperate under the new normal, then it’s possible to open the sectors. But if we cannot show that we have a working system, then there is no way that we can open up our economy. That’s impossible,” Yap said.

He said medical advisers are still finalizing the proposed protocols to be reconciled with the proposal of the business community.

“If we reopen the barber shops, the salons and wellness centers, I think it’s possible that we have new norms. That means we need to minimize the number of clients at a time. Maybe everybody will have to wear facemasks. Maybe the barbershops will be disinfecting their equipment, their scissors, and their combs,” Yap said.

Internet platforms may serve as new normal in the province enterprise sector.

The transport sector may also partner with restaurants to be the one to deliver the orders to customers who may just have to use a Smart phone app.

