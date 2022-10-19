Body retrieved from Bukidnon landslide that killed 5

– The body of one of the five landslide casualties in the Bukidnon town of Malitbog was recovered by rescuers Tuesday, a report from the office of the municipal mayor said.

Vincent Jordan Achas, 30, whose remains were positively identified by his father, was buried along with four others in a landslide in Barangay San Luis, Malitbog, following a heavy downpour.

The Office of the Civil Defense in Region 10 (OCD-10) identified the other missing victims as Lucresio and Angelita Lauronal, a couple aged 54 and 52, respectively; Raffy Simprota, 34, and Nerio Talines, 50.

Achas was one of the two workers of the Municipal Engineering Office, while the three were residents.

“The workers had a clearing operation that time, they had a rest until they heard a loud explosion up near a mountain,” Malitbog Mayor Gary Casiño said in an interview.

Casiño said other government agencies and private companies have already extended help in the ongoing the retrieval operations.

OCD-10 said Monday’s thunderstorm-induced flash floods affected 11,712 individuals, or 2,389 families in this city and in neighboring Tagoloan town.

Meanwhile, the Regional Risk-Reduction Management Council-10 (RDRRMC-10) said it has assisted some 830 families in the neighboring communities of Bugo and Puerto in this city, and Barangay Casinglot, Tagoloan, that were displaced from their homes following the flash flood.

A total of 2,968 individuals were also transferred to evacuation centers.

“OCD-10 and agencies of the government such as Pagasa and MGB (Mines and Geosciences Bureau) are continuously monitoring the effects of Localized thunderstorms in the region,” said OCD-10 Director Antonio Sugarol

Source: Philippines News Agency