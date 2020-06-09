Bocaue town mayor laid to rest

Mayor Eleanor “Joni” Villanueva-Tugna, known as the “toss-coin mayor”, on Tuesday was laid to rest here, her hometown where she served as municipal mayor for four years.

Despite the general community quarantine (GCQ), thousands of Bulakenyos, mostly her constituents, attended the funeral through a vehicle convoy to observe the quarantine protocol.

Immediate family members, friends, and sympathizers paid their final respect to Tugna in a mass before her remains were brought to Krus Sa Wawa Memorial Homes in Barangay Wakas, where she was interred in the family mausoleum.

Among the mourners who came were close friends and colleagues in public service from other local government units.

Tugna passed away on May 28 due to sepsis secondary to bacterial pneumonia at the age of 42.

She is survived by her husband, former Cibac Party-list Representative Sherwin Tugna, children Eleana Doreen, Joaquin Eduardo, Elia Grace, and Lexi Joy, her father, Deputy House Speaker Rep. Eddie Villanueva, her brothers, former Bocaue Mayor Eduardo Villanueva, Senator Joel Villanueva and sister Pastor Edelisha Jovi.

Despite her medical condition, she still managed to serve her constituents during the enhanced community quarantine as she supervised the packing of food aid and even joined the relief distribution in every barangay.

Her last public service appearance was at the Jesus is Lord (JIL) College Foundation during a relief distribution in the second week of April.

Her father, also known as Bro. Eddie, is the head and founder of JIL, one of the largest full gospel churches in the country.

According to her family, Tugna was confined at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of St. Luke’s Hospital-BGC for three weeks before her death.

She implemented various significant programs particularly in health, education, livelihood, and even programs for senior citizens, among others.

She first ran and won the mayoralty post in 2016 through a best-of-five coin toss after receiving the same number of votes as her political rival Jim Valerio.

Last March 10, her mother Adoracion Jose-Villanueva, also known as “Sister Dory,” a teacher and president of the JIL Colleges Foundation Inc., died of fatal arrhythmia secondary to septic shock at the age of 73.

Source: Philippines News Agency