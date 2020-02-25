Boca to face Thawornkham March 1 in Bangkok

Flyweight Jeny Boy "Camiguin Tiger" Boca of Bukidnon will face Sarawut Thawornkham of Thailand for vacant WBA Asia flyweight title on March 1 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The orthodox 25 year old Boca (13W 6L 0D, 11KO) won his last fight over Lony Cadayday of General Santos City by a TKO in the 2nd round last Nov. 10 in Quezon.

Boca, however, lost to Adrian Lerasan of Mandaluyong by a unanimous decision last March 8 also in Quezon.

Thawornkham (21W 2L 0D, 16KO), on the other hand, won the vacant WBA Asia super flyweight title by a 8th round TKO over Samuel Tehuayo of Indonesia last Nov. 1 in Thailand.

Meanwhile, southpaw Adrian Lerasan (8W 4L 0D, 1KO) of Mandaluyong City will fight the undefeated Tanes Ongjunta (4W OL, 2KO) of Thailand for the vacant WBA Asia super flyweight title in the undercard.

The 21 year old Lerasan last won against Anthony Galigao of Bohol by a unanimous decision last Nov. 10 in Quezon.

Ongjunta, on the other hand, won a unanimous decision over Sarawut Pantayung last Nov. 2 in Bangkok.

The boxing promoter is Taweesin Laosuwanwat of TL Promotions.

SOURCE : PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY