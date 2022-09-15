BOC, warehouse operators gear up for influx of parcels

The government through the Bureau of Customs (BOC) and the private sector is preparing for the influx of inbound parcels at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) this coming holiday season.

In a statement on Thursday, BOC-Port of NAIA district collector Carmelita Talusan said he recently met with partner Customs Facility and Warehouse (CFW) operators such as DHL Express Philippines to discuss arrangements for the expeditious release of high volumes of small parcels.

She said the BOC-Port of NAIA is ready and had already placed proactive measures to address anticipated issues and concerns.

Among them is to implement extended working hours, 24/7 X-ray examinations, regular K9 sweeping, and expedited clearances to avoid delays.

The DHL, meanwhile, assured it is reviewing its roster to add more personnel.

It also vowed to continuously coordinate with BOC NAIA for the prompt and immediate processing and release of gift imports from abroad.

Also present during Sept. 13 meeting were DHL Express Philippines country manager Nigel Lockett, head of operations Promod George, Customs Clearance manager Cecilia Paras, and other BOC NAIA chiefs.

Traditionally, Filipinos working and living abroad send parcels/packages mostly as presents to their loved ones and relatives in the country during the Christmas season.

Source: Philippines News Agency