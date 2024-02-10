BOC to owner of other smuggled Bugatti Chiron: We’ll find you

MANILA: The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Saturday issued stern warnings against the registered owner of one of two smuggled Bugatti Chiron Super Sport cars. In a statement, Commissioner Bien Rubio vowed to find a certain Thu Thrang Nguyen, the alleged owner of the blue sports car with plate number NIM 5448. 'Surrender, or you will face the consequences. We already have the information on the location of the car, but we are still verifying this,' he said in a statement. 'It would be better for him to surrender, similar to what the owner of the red Bugatti did yesterday (Friday).' The red car with plate number NIM 5450 and registered to Menguin Zhu was surrendered to the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service - Manila International Container Port (CIIS-MICP), retrieved from a house in posh Ayala Alabang Village in Muntinlupa City. CIIS Director Verne Enciso said they are doubling their efforts in pursuing leads to locate the blue car. 'To the owner of the blue Bugatti, I promise that we will find you . A sports car like this attracts attention on the road. With the promise of a cash reward, we expect to receive information as soon as you drive your car on the road. It's going to be a small world from now on,' he said. Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence Group Juvymax Uy previously said they issued the public appeal about the two cars after confirming that they have no importation documents. Under Section 1512 of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) and Customs Administrative Order 03-2022, there will be a cash reward of 20 percent of the actual revenue collected for the informant who would lead to the discovery of smuggled goods and items. The owners of the Bugatti Chiron cars will face charges for violating provisions of the CMTA. (Ferdinand Patinio/ Source: Philippines News Agency