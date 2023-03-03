BOC surpasses February collection target by P1.2-B

MANILA: The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has recorded a surplus of nearly PHP1.19 billion in its revenue collection for the month of February.

Citing its preliminary report released Friday, the Bureau exceeded its PHP61.82 billion target by collecting PHP63.015 billion in revenue last month.

Last month's collection was also higher by PHP3.58 billion than the PHP59.43 billion collection in the same month last year.

In a statement, Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio vowed “to continue to innovate and implement sustainable reforms to boost the Bureau's collection efficiency, which will contribute to the expansion and recovery of our national economy.”

"For this to be possible, we will also prioritize fostering a healthier trade environment through enhanced and modernized mechanisms for efficient trade facilitation and improved Customs operations for all our stakeholders," he added in a statement.

The BOC also reported that as of Feb. 28, it already garnered a total revenue of PHP133.380 billion up by PHP8.641 billion from its target of PHP124.738 billion for the first two months of the year.

Aligned with the overarching directives of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Rubio leads the BOC in boosting revenue collection, enhancing trade facilitation, and strengthening border protection while upholding good governance and curbing corruption.

Source: Philippines News Agency