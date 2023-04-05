BOC sorry for ‘unintentional error’ after smashing toy plane

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has apologized to an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) for the trouble caused by the examination of a toy airplane inside her luggage. Reports said the passenger, an OFW from Hong Kong, brought the toy plane as a gift for her son. 'We sincerely apologize to the concerned passenger for any inconvenience it may have caused and recognizes the unintentional errors committed at the expense of our passengers,' the bureau said in a statement issued on Wednesday. At the same time, Customs vowed to review its 'procedures to align with this goal and to avoid similar occurrences in the future.' It noted that the model aircraft underwent physical inspection after a suspicious image was shown during an X-ray inspection. A viral video showed a Customs officer smashing a toy plane with a hammer to determine if it was being used to conceal contraband such as illegal drugs. 'Upon close coordination with PDEA (Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency) and consistent with existing rules of procedure, the aircraft model was physically examined, with the consent of the passenger and as witnessed by the parties involved,' the BOC said. 'The examination was concluded upon confirmation that no prohibited or regulated substance was found inside the aircraft model,' it added. In previous instances, these X-ray machines produced the same images on toys and household items which later yielded positive results for concealed illegal substances. 'The BOC takes its role seriously to keep our borders free from the entry of illicit goods in line with the President's call against illegal drugs. Nevertheless, we understand the importance of balancing security and passenger comfort,' it added.

Source: Philippines News Agency