BOC seizes P27-M smuggled cigarettes in Zambo City

MANILA: The Bureau of Customs-Port of Zamboanga (BOC-POZ) on Friday reported the arrest of nine crew members and seizure of 482 master cases of cigarettes valued at over PHP27 million in Zamboanga City. In a statement, POZ Acting District Collector Arthur Sevilla Jr. said authorities also seized a motorized wooden craft worth PHP400,000 during the operation in Barangay Baliwasan on Jan. 26. The BOC Water Patrol Division (WPD), together with Enforcement and Security Service-Customs Police Division and Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service, led the maritime patrol operation which resulted in the seizure of a motor boat marked 'FB JFM 2." Upon inspection, the watercraft, also known as 'jungkong," was found to be loaded with the contraband. The crew memberd were arrested after failing to show pertinent documents to prove the legality of subject importation. The 2nd Zamboanga City Mobile Force Company helped the BOC in maneuvering the jungkong and its cargo to their office in Barangay Baliwasan, wher e proper inventory was conducted. The seized vessel and the master cases of cigarettes are now under the custody of the BOC pending seizure and forfeiture proceedings for violation of Section 1113(a) of Republic Act 10863, otherwise known as the 'Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) of 2016, in relation to Section 117 and the Tobacco Exportation and Importation Rules and Regulations. The BOC has filed a smuggling case against the nine crew members for violation of Section 1401 of the CMTA. They are detained at the Zamboanga City Police Station 11. Source: Philippines News Agency