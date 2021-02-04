BOC, PCSO lauded for income-generating efforts amid pandemic

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo on Wednesday praised two revenue-generating agencies for collecting billions of pesos despite the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Panelo lauded the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) for generating a total PHP18.63 billion sales from its games in 2020 despite the suspension of lotto games for three months last year.

“Kahit na nasuspinde ang mga lotto ng tatlong buwan last year, e yung PCSO ay nakalikom ng PHP18.63 billion sales from its games in 2020. O hindi ba maganda (Even if lotto games were suspended for three months last year, the PCSO was able to generate PHP18.63 billion sales from its games in 2020. Isn’t that great)?” he said in his commentary show Counterpoint aired on state-run PTV-4.

The PCSO announced that total general sales last year came from Lotto (PHP6.8 billion); Digit Games (PHP5.1 billion); Small Town Lottery (PHP5.8 billion); Keno (PHP407 million); and instant sweepstakes PHP522 million sales).

He also described PCSO general manager Royina Garma as “creative” for considering the introduction of new games as well as online, mobile or text betting in a year or two.

Before these games are considered, the PCSO would still have to wait for the legal opinion of the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel (OGCC) to make sure minors will not be able to participate in the PCSO games.

Panelo also congratulated the Bureau of Customs (BOC) for exceeding its January collection target by generating PHP47.143 billion in revenues last month, 6.92 percent higher than its PHP44.092 billion target.

The BOC’s January collection remained 15.63 percent lower compared to the PHP55.88 billion it posted in the same month last year.

Eleven out of the 17 revenue districts beat their respective collection targets for the month: Ninoy Aquino International Airport and the ports of Manila, Batangas, Legazpi, Iloilo, Tacloban, Cagayan de Oro, Zamboanga, Davao, Subic and Clark.

“Ito pong Bureau of Customs naman, aba’y hindi rin nagpapahuli kung pag-uusapan din naman yung mga pataasan ng koleksyon sa mga target nila (The Bureau of Customs, on the other hand, would not allow itself to be left behind when it comes to raising the collection of their targets),” he said.

In 2020, the BOC raised PHP539.66 billion in revenues, 6.6 percent above its lowered target of PHP506.15 billion.

However, the BOC’s collection declined by 14.38 percent from PHP630.31 billion in 2019 due to the impact of the pandemic to the economy.