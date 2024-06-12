BOC: PBBM’s 24/7 operation directive ‘very responsive’ to biz needs

MANILA: The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Wednesday said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s round-the-clock operation directive is 'very responsive' to the needs of the business sector. 'And, of course, the Bureau of Customs supports this very brilliant idea by the President and his order to implement a 24/7 processing of all imported shipment by the Bureau of Customs,' BOC Assistant Commissioner Philip Maronilla said during the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing over PTV4. President Marcos on June 6 ordered the BOC and the Department of Agriculture (DA) to implement the 24/7 deployment of teams to ensure uninterrupted shipment process nationwide. The President's directive was in response to the recommendation of the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) for both the BOC and DA to come up with shifting schedule, ensuring 24/7 operations across government services involving logistics and supply chains. 'So, dapat din po iyong ibang ahensiya at iba pong (other agencies and) private entities that are involved i n the release of goods should adapt so that tuluy-tuloy po iyong paglabas ng mga shipment na ito (the release of shipment is uninterrupted),' Maronilla said. He said concerned government and private offices should also revise their schedules to conform with the 24/7 shift in processing of the BOC. Maronilla said the BOC has already prepared its own schedules through skeletal forces to allow importers to transact with the bureau even during holidays or weekends. 'At the same time, mas mapapaganda rin, matutulungan natin iyong ating mga importers pagdating sa pagpaplano ng kanilang mga imported articles (we can better, help our importers when it comes to planning their imported articles),' he said. Source: Philippines News Agency