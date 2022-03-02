﻿BOC logs P8.7-B collection surplus in February

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Tuesday reported that it has exceeded its target collection for February by over 17 percent.

Citing the latest preliminary report from its Financial Service, the BOC said it has collected a total of PHP59.036 billion, an increase of over PHP8.7 billion from its target collection of PHP50.302 billion.

It also reported that 14 of the 17 collection districts exceeded their target for the month — the ports of San Fernando, Port of Manila, Manila International Container Port, Batangas, Iloilo, Cebu, Tacloban, Cagayan de Oro, Zamboanga, Davao, Subic, Clark, Aparri, and Limay.

The positive performance continues to highlight the bureau’s consistent and positive monthly collection for consecutive months and is attributed to the improved valuation and intensified collection efforts of all the ports.

“Since 2020 we have been posting a surplus in our collection. This is a strong indication of the reforms implemented by the Bureau of Customs is working. It is also a testament to the gallant effort of the men and women of the BOC to perform their mandate despite various challenges,” Assistant Commissioner Vincent Philip Maronilla said in a Viber message.

To date. the bureau has collected PHP117.524 billion since January, reflecting 17.3 percent of the 2022 annual target collection.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero acknowledged the efforts of the District Collectors and the men and women of the BOC who, despite the risk to their health and safety, showed their unwavering commitment and dedication to service.

Aside from the positive performance, the Bureau maintained its border security measures against undervaluation, misdeclaration and other forms of technical smuggling, and collect lawful revenues.

Source: Philippines News Agency