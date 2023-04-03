BOC logs P16.6-B collection surplus in Q1 ’23

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has exceeded its revenue target for the first quarter of 2023 by PHP16.6 billion.

Citing its latest data on Monday, the bureau said this quarter's total revenue collection reached PHP213.69 billion, higher by 8.43 percent than the PHP197.020 billion revenue target for the period.

Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio attributed the strong collection performance to the BOC's 5-point priority programs, which focus on digitalizing Customs processes, simplifying procedures, curbing smuggling in all forms and uplifting employee welfare and development.

"Our positive collection performance for the first quarter of 2023 is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our men and women at the Bureau. We will continue to implement our priority programs and introduce new initiatives to sustain this positive momentum," Rubio said in a statement.

Also, it exceeded its target for the month of March of PHP72.282 billion when it collected PHP80.133 billion recording a surplus of PHP7.851 billion or 10.86 percent.

"I am proud of the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the Bureau of Customs. This achievement is a testament to our collective effort to improve our revenue collection and promote good governance," he added.

According to Rubio, the strong performance in the first quarter of the year is encouraging for the country's economic recovery.

The collection performance for the months of January, February and March is a significant improvement from the same period last year, exceeding the PHPP188.557 billion collection in 2022 by PHP25.062 billion or 13.29 percent.

He said this demonstrates that the government's efforts to improve revenue collection and promote good governance are yielding positive results.

"We will continue to work hard and strive for excellence as we aim to become one of the world's best Customs administrations," the BOC chief added

Source: Philippines News Agency